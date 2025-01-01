$38,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Canyon
Elevation | MB OWNED | NO COLLISIONS
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101831
- Mileage 103,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2022 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation with 103000kms. 3.6 liter V6 4x4
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No collisions on Record
Command start
Factory trailer brakes
Factory tow package
Apple Carplay/ Android auto
Cruise control
Keyless entry
Back up Camera
USB input
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Please note we do not warranty Aftermarket command starts. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737