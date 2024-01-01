Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2022 GMC Terrain SLE with 64000kms. 1.5 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied.  ONE OWNER. ALWAYS OWNED IN STEINBACH </p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>Power rear hatch </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Forward collision warning </p><p>Dual climate control </p><p>Apple Carplay/Android auto</p><p>Keyless entry </p><p>USB-C input</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2022 GMC Terrain

64,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
11943285

2022 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1732230187
  2. 1732230187
  3. 1732230187
  4. 1732230187
  5. 1732230187
  6. 1732230187
  7. 1732230187
  8. 1732230187
  9. 1732230187
  10. 1732230187
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALTEV4NL278710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22GMTE
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2022 GMC Terrain SLE with 64000kms. 1.5 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied.  ONE OWNER. ALWAYS OWNED IN STEINBACH 

 

Command start 

Power rear hatch 

Heated front seats 

Forward collision warning 

Dual climate control 

Apple Carplay/Android auto

Keyless entry 

USB-C input

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus 169,000 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 160,000 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Cadillac SRX Premium Collection for sale in Steinbach, MB
2015 Cadillac SRX Premium Collection 88,000 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Terrain