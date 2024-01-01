$41,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Accord
Touring 2.0T Sedan 2.0 Touring 10AT
2022 Honda Accord
Touring 2.0T Sedan 2.0 Touring 10AT
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
17,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCV2F94NA800769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 17,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
