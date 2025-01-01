Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</p><p> </p><p>2022 Infiniti QX80. 89,406km. Clean title and safetied. No accidents. </p><p> </p><p>Leather interior</p><p>Back up camera with 360 view</p><p>Heated front and rear seats</p><p>Heated steering wheel</p><p>Cooled front seats</p><p>Memory seats</p><p>Sunroof</p><p>Power liftgate</p><p>Power front seats</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2022 Infiniti QX80

89,406 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Infiniti QX80

LUXE 7-Passenger | Heated seats | Heated steering

Watch This Vehicle
13196705

2022 Infiniti QX80

LUXE 7-Passenger | Heated seats | Heated steering

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1763676453862
  2. 1763676454347
  3. 1763676454783
  4. 1763676455241
  5. 1763676455698
  6. 1763676456124
  7. 1763676456610
  8. 1763676457095
  9. 1763676457550
  10. 1763676458030
  11. 1763676458494
  12. 1763676458910
  13. 1763676459346
  14. 1763676459758
  15. 1763676460177
  16. 1763676460570
  17. 1763676461028
  18. 1763676461449
  19. 1763676461921
  20. 1763676462341
  21. 1763676462792
  22. 1763676463223
  23. 1763676463657
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,406KM
VIN JN8AZ2AE9N9290956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,406 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2022 Infiniti QX80. 89,406km. Clean title and safetied. No accidents. 

 

Leather interior

Back up camera with 360 view

Heated front and rear seats

Heated steering wheel

Cooled front seats

Memory seats

Sunroof

Power liftgate

Power front seats

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2022 Infiniti QX80 LUXE 7-Passenger | Heated seats | Heated steering for sale in Steinbach, MB
2022 Infiniti QX80 LUXE 7-Passenger | Heated seats | Heated steering 89,406 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience | 6 Speed Manual | Back Up Camera for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience | 6 Speed Manual | Back Up Camera 81,800 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Steinbach, MB
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS 147,000 KM $57,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2022 Infiniti QX80