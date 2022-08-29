$78,683+ tax & licensing
$78,683
+ taxes & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
204-326-4461
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Overland NAV | LUXURY TECH GROUP
Location
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
$78,683
+ taxes & licensing
9,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9023977
- Stock #: F4NFY3
- VIN: 1C4RJKDT8N8509282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 9,125 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Silver Zynith
Navigation, 10 Speakers, 10.1"" Touchscreen Display, 2nd Row Manual Window Shades, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay, ATC w/4 Zone Temp Control, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Driver Power Seat Back Massage, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Tech Group IV, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Seats (TL), Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger Seat Memory, Power Adjust 12-Way Driver Seat, Power Adjust 12-Way Front Passenger Seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 25N, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/8.4"" Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rearview Autodim Digital Display Mirror, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wireless Charging Pad. -- VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL ""SPECIAL"" PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3
