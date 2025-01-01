Menu
2022 Mazda CX-9

89,312 KM

Details Features

$31,960

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD

12735423

2022 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$31,960

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,312KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3TCBCY5N0604692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,312 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-XXXX

204-326-6437

$31,960

+ taxes & licensing>

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2022 Mazda CX-9