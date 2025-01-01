$31,960+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-9
GS-L AWD
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
Used
89,312KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3TCBCY5N0604692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,312 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration
