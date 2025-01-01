Menu
2022 Toyota Camry LE with only 60000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER IN STEINBACH. LEASE RETURN 

Heated front seats 
Adaptive Cruise control 
Lane departure warning 
Heated front seats 
Power driver seat 
Apple Carplay/Android auto 
Balance of Factory warranty 
Auto Highbeams

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2022 Toyota Camry

60,000 KM

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Camry

LE-ONE ONWER-LEASE RETURN-HTD STS

12718413

2022 Toyota Camry

LE-ONE ONWER-LEASE RETURN-HTD STS

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1C11AK7NU055198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101751
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2022 Toyota Camry LE with only 60000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER IN STEINBACH. LEASE RETURN 

 

Heated front seats 

Adaptive Cruise control 

Lane departure warning 

Heated front seats 

Power driver seat 

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

Balance of Factory warranty 

Auto Highbeams

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2022 Toyota Camry