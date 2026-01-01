$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr Premier | Cooled seats | Heated seats
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr Premier | Cooled seats | Heated seats
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,570 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2023 Chevrolet Equinox Premier with 102000km. 1.5L 4 Cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba owned.
360 camera
Panoramic sunroof
Heated front and rear seats
Cooled front seats
Keyless entry
Command start
Leather interior
Blind spot monitoring
Memory seats
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Stone Bridge Auto Inc
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204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737