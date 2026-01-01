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<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2023 Chevrolet Equinox Premier with 102000km. 1.5L 4 Cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba owned.</p><p> </p><p>360 camera</p><p>Panoramic sunroof</p><p>Heated front and rear seats</p><p>Cooled front seats</p><p>Keyless entry</p><p>Command start</p><p>Leather interior</p><p>Blind spot monitoring</p><p>Memory seats</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

102,570 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr Premier | Cooled seats | Heated seats

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14138692

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr Premier | Cooled seats | Heated seats

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

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$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
102,570KM
VIN 3GNAXXEG9PL217629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,570 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2023 Chevrolet Equinox Premier with 102000km. 1.5L 4 Cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba owned.

 

360 camera

Panoramic sunroof

Heated front and rear seats

Cooled front seats

Keyless entry

Command start

Leather interior

Blind spot monitoring

Memory seats

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

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204-371-XXXX

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204-371-6737

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$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2023 Chevrolet Equinox