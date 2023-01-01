Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

21,245 KM

Details Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ultimate AWD 2.5T DCT

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ultimate AWD 2.5T DCT

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 10749764
  2. 10749764
  3. 10749764
  4. 10749764
  5. 10749764
  6. 10749764
  7. 10749764
  8. 10749764
  9. 10749764
  10. 10749764
  11. 10749764
Contact Seller

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
21,245KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NTJEDAF6PH044597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,245 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Mazda

Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate AWD 2.5T DCT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate AWD 2.5T DCT 21,245 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape Titanium AWD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2021 Ford Escape Titanium AWD 70,719 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE / SXT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE / SXT 149,592 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz