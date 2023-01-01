$47,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Ultimate AWD 2.5T DCT
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
21,245KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NTJEDAF6PH044597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 21,245 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Highway Mazda
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz