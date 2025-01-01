$24,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Soul
EX
2023 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 23KISO
- Mileage 34,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2023 Kia Soul EX with only 34000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS. ONE OWNER
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Adaptive Cruise control
Lane departure warning
Blind spot monitoring
Full Digital Display
Selectable drive modes
Apple Carplay/Android auto
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737