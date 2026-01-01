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<p dir=ltr>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 3.5L 6 Cylinder 42,500 km Clean title and safetied. British Colombia owned, No accidents!</p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>Reverse camera</p><p dir=ltr>Cruise control </p><p dir=ltr>Heated seats</p><p dir=ltr>Power driver seat</p><p dir=ltr>Running boards</p><p dir=ltr>Sunroof</p><p dir=ltr>Blindspot monitoring </p><p dir=ltr>Tonneau cover </p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2023 Toyota Tacoma

42,500 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFFROAD | Running boards | Tonneau cover

Watch This Vehicle
13990833

2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFFROAD | Running boards | Tonneau cover

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

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Contact Seller
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$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
42,500KM
VIN 3TYCZ5AN5PT104828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 3.5L 6 Cylinder 42,500 km Clean title and safetied. British Colombia owned, No accidents!

 

Reverse camera

Cruise control 

Heated seats

Power driver seat

Running boards

Sunroof

Blindspot monitoring 

Tonneau cover 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

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204-371-XXXX

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204-371-6737

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$59,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2023 Toyota Tacoma