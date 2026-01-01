$59,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma
TRD OFFROAD | Running boards | Tonneau cover
2023 Toyota Tacoma
TRD OFFROAD | Running boards | Tonneau cover
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 3.5L 6 Cylinder 42,500 km Clean title and safetied. British Colombia owned, No accidents!
Reverse camera
Cruise control
Heated seats
Power driver seat
Running boards
Sunroof
Blindspot monitoring
Tonneau cover
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737