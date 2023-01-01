Menu
2023 Toyota Tundra

10,881 KM

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2023 Toyota Tundra

2023 Toyota Tundra

Tundra Double Cab SR5 L

2023 Toyota Tundra

Tundra Double Cab SR5 L

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

10,881KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10387923
  • Stock #: A0573
  • VIN: 5TFLA5DA9PX063111

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,881 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

