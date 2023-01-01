$59,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,999
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2023 Toyota Tundra
Tundra Double Cab SR5 L
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$59,999
+ taxes & licensing
10,881KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10387923
- Stock #: A0573
- VIN: 5TFLA5DA9PX063111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 10,881 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
