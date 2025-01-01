Menu
<p>Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</p><p> </p><p>2024 Chevrolet Silverado WT with 12650km. 5.3L V8 RWD. Clean title and safetied. Accident free. </p><p> </p><p>Apple CarPlay/Android Auto</p><p>Back up camera</p><p>Push button start</p><p>Auto start/stop</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Used
12,650KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCNAAED2RG411817

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 12,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500