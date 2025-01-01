$37,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 12,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2024 Chevrolet Silverado WT with 12650km. 5.3L V8 RWD. Clean title and safetied. Accident free.
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Back up camera
Push button start
Auto start/stop
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
