Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

31,692 KM

Details Features

$53,920

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

GT AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12448957

2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

GT AWD

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 12448957
  2. 12448957
  3. 12448957
  4. 12448957
  5. 12448957
  6. 12448957
  7. 12448957
  8. 12448957
  9. 12448957
  10. 12448957
  11. 12448957
  12. 12448957
  13. 12448957
Contact Seller

$53,920

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,692KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KKDHDXS1191285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A0784
  • Mileage 31,692 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Mazda

Used 2017 Honda Fit EX CVT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Honda Fit EX CVT 39,135 KM $20,920 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-3 GS Auto AWD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2022 Mazda CX-3 GS Auto AWD 28,918 KM $28,920 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2023 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 19,964 KM $34,920 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,920

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV