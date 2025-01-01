$8,999+ tax & licensing
2025 TGB Blade
600 SLX
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style ATV
- Stock # 101693
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Steinbach's only TGB Dealer
Located at Stone Bridge Auto Inc
2025 TGB Blade 600 SLX
Equipped with selectable 2WD/4WD with front diff lock, 4 wheel independent suspension and disk brakes. A 44.8HP fuel injected 4 stroke engine paired with a high and low range CVT transmission. 12" wheels wrapped in Kenda Big Horn tires will keep you planted in any situation. LED headlights, taillights, and signals will keep you and others seeing. Optional 3500lb winch.
1 year limited warranty, financing available OAC!
Freight+PDI not included ($999)
Dealer permit #5000
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
204-371-6737