Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Steinbachs only TGB Dealer</p><p>Located at Stone Bridge Auto Inc</p><p>2025 TGB Blade 600 SLX</p><p>Equipped with selectable 2WD/4WD with front diff lock, 4 wheel independent suspension and disk brakes. A 44.8HP fuel injected 4 stroke engine paired with a high and low range CVT transmission. 12 wheels wrapped in Kenda Big Horn tires will keep you planted in any situation. LED headlights, taillights, and signals will keep you and others seeing. Optional 3500lb winch. </p><p>1 year limited warranty, financing available OAC!</p><p>Freight+PDI not included ($999)</p><p>Dealer permit #5000</p>

2025 TGB Blade

Details Description

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 TGB Blade

600 SLX

Watch This Vehicle
12442096

2025 TGB Blade

600 SLX

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1745441504
  2. 1745441504
  3. 1745441504
  4. 1745441504
  5. 1745441504
  6. 1745441504
  7. 1745441504
  8. 1745441504
  9. 1745441504
  10. 1745441503
  11. 1745441504
  12. 1745441504
Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN RFCTBESH9SY021584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style ATV
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Steinbach's only TGB Dealer

Located at Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2025 TGB Blade 600 SLX

Equipped with selectable 2WD/4WD with front diff lock, 4 wheel independent suspension and disk brakes. A 44.8HP fuel injected 4 stroke engine paired with a high and low range CVT transmission. 12" wheels wrapped in Kenda Big Horn tires will keep you planted in any situation. LED headlights, taillights, and signals will keep you and others seeing. Optional 3500lb winch. 

1 year limited warranty, financing available OAC!

Freight+PDI not included ($999)

Dealer permit #5000

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic Express | Back Up Camera | 6 Passenger for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Express | Back Up Camera | 6 Passenger 177,830 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Highlander LE | Back Up Camera | AWD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Toyota Highlander LE | Back Up Camera | AWD 175,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE | Adaptive Cruise | No Collisions | Carplay for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Ford Escape SE | Adaptive Cruise | No Collisions | Carplay 79,535 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2025 TGB Blade