2009 Ford F-150

Formo Motors Ltd is a Family owned and operated Ford Store, operating for over 50 years, in the Beautiful Swan River Valley.
We are conveniently located on the Manitoba/Saskatchewan Border nestled between the Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Porcupine Provincial Forest.
We pride ourselves on courteous, professional customer service from the beginning to the end.
All Pre-Owned units include:
- CarPROOF History Report (attached)
- Manitoba Safety
- Road Hazard Tire Warranty (In-house valid only at Formo Motors Ltd.)
- Saskatchewan Safety can be arranged.
- Saskatchewan tax for Sask residents
Sales Department Hours
Mon - Friday 9 - 6
Saturday 9 - 5
Sunday Closed
Dealer # 9759
- Convenience
-
- Tilt Steering Column
- CARGO LAMP
- Interval wipers
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Comfort
-
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Delayed accessory pwr
- Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
- Windows
-
- Rear window w/fixed privacy glass
- Additional Features
-
- SPEED CONTROL
- Black front/rear stone cuffs
- Black door & tailgate handles
- Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
- Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
- HD shock absorbers
- Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel
- 4-wheel drive
- outside temp display
- 2-ton jack
- Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription
- Seatback map pockets
- Securilock anti-theft ignition
- Side-impact airbags
- Front Coil Springs
- Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
- Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
- Bright headlamps w/autolamp
- Premium cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
- Front/rear dome lamps
- Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
- Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
- Safety canopy curtain airbags
- 3-point seat belts in all rear positions
- Autolock features for child safety seats
- Front/rear auxiliary pwr point
- Single Exhaust
- 155 amp alternator
- 6-1/2' pickup box w/(4) cargo box tie down hooks
- Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
- 72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
- 5.4L EFI 24-VALVE FLEX-FUEL V8 ENGINE
- Chrome bar-style grille-inc: chrome surround, black mesh
- Chrome front/rear step bumpers-inc: body-color upper fascia, black front valance
- Air conditioning registers-inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
- Display centre-inc: warning message, text function
- Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
- Front seat belts-inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 2-point centre lap belt
