+ taxes & licensing
204-734-4577
1550 Main St E, Swan River, MB R0L 1Z0
204-734-4577
+ taxes & licensing
We're here to help you find the perfect new cars or used vehicles!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2011 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Swan River.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 132,078 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.formomotors.com/new/to-apply-for-credit.html
Formo Motors Ltd is a Family owned and operated Ford Store, operating for over 50 years, in the Beautiful Swan River Valley.
We are conveniently located on the Manitoba/Saskatchewan Border nestled between the Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Porcupine Provincial Forest.
We pride ourselves on courteous, professional customer service from the beginning to the end.
Stop to talk to one of our helpful Ford Team Members or call us at 204-734-4577
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swan River. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1550 Main St E, Swan River, MB R0L 1Z0