2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Formo Motors

1550 Main St E, Swan River, MB R0L 1Z0

204-734-4577

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4983675
  • Stock #: U2919A
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE3BPA53864
Exterior Colour
Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Medium Dark Flint (RF)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Click the link below for more information:
https://www.formomotors.com/pre-owned/ford/ranger/2011-black-sport-7419204.html

Competitive Financing available in our finance department: Call us today!

Formo Motors Ltd is a Family owned and operated Ford Store, operating for over 50 years, in the Beautiful Swan River Valley.
We are conveniently located on the Manitoba/Saskatchewan Border nestled between the Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Porcupine Provincial Forest.
We pride ourselves on courteous, professional customer service from the beginning to the end.
Competitive Financing available in our Finance Department
Stop to talk to one of our helpful Ford Team Members or call us at 204-734-4577

All Pre-Owned units include:
- CarPROOF History Report (attached)
- Manitoba Safety
- Road Hazard Tire Warranty (In-house valid only at Formo Motors Ltd.)

- Saskatchewan Safety can be arranged.
- Saskatchewan tax for Sask residents

Sales Department Hours:
Monday - Friday 9 - 5
Saturday & Sunday - Closed

Dealer # 9759

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • glove box
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • 4.0L SOHC SMPI 12-VALVE V6 ENGINE
Convenience
  • INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • cupholders
  • Driver & passenger A-pillar-mounted grab handles
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Driver & front passenger 2nd generation airbags
  • Airbag deactivation switch
  • 2-point restraint for front centre passenger
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Airbag Front Passenger Sensing System (FPSS) & Restraint Control Module (RCM)
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Power Options
  • Raised pwr dome hood
  • 12v pwr point
Windows
  • Solar tinted glass
Trim
  • Colour-keyed wheel lip mouldings/fender flares
Additional Features
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • Fixed rear window
  • 6' pickup box
  • (4) cargo box tie-down hooks
  • Dual front sun visors w/driver-side strap
  • Single-note horn
  • Manual day & night rearview mirror
  • Roll Stability Control
  • 115 amp alternator
  • Bedrail & tailgate protectors
  • Rear mud flaps
  • Black rugged textured vinyl floor covering
  • Side seat airbags
  • P255/70R16 all-terrain OWL tires
  • Colour-keyed "bar style" grille insert
  • Black manual mirrors w/colour-keyed skull caps
  • 2nd row fixed windows
  • 4-spoke black urethane steering wheel
  • Low series door trim panels
  • 3.73 AXLE RATIO W/NON-LIMITED SLIP REAR AXLE
  • Colour-keyed front & rear back step bumpers -inc: black lower valance & colour-keyed upper fascia
  • Quick-release tailgate -inc: large Ford badge
  • White instrumentation -inc: black trim rings
  • Pwr rack-and pinion steering
  • SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (6) month subscription
  • Trailer tow class III *Class III capability w/V6 engine only.*
  • Smokers pkg -inc: black ash cup in cupholder, cigarette lighter in instrument panel
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD-player -inc: MP3 playback, clock, auxiliary input jack
  • 3-point manual lap & shoulder belts in front outboard positions -inc: height adjusters, pretensioners & energy management retractors
  • (2) black front tow hooks
  • Rally gauge cluster -inc: tachometer, fuel & temp gauges
  • 4.0L SOHC SMPI 12-valve V6 engine -inc: rear jump seats
  • Rancho HD gas charged shock absorbers
  • Skid plates -inc: fuel tank , front suspension, transfer case

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

