2011 RAM 1500

ST

2011 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Formo Motors

1550 Main St E, Swan River, MB R0L 1Z0

204-734-4577

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,805KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4401111
  • Stock #: U3370B
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GP8BS592441
Exterior Colour
Bright White (White)
Interior Colour
Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior (TXV3)
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Competitive Financing available in our finance department: Call us today!

Formo Motors Ltd is a Family owned and operated Ford Store, operating for over 50 years, in the Beautiful Swan River Valley.
We are conveniently located on the Manitoba/Saskatchewan Border nestled between the Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Porcupine Provincial Forest.
We pride ourselves on courteous, professional customer service from the beginning to the end.
Competitive Financing available in our Finance Department
Stop to talk to one of our helpful Ford Team Members or call us at 204-734-4577

All Pre-Owned units include:
- CarPROOF History Report (attached)
- Manitoba Safety
- Road Hazard Tire Warranty (In-house valid only at Formo Motors Ltd.)

- Saskatchewan Safety can be arranged.
- Saskatchewan tax for Sask residents

Sales Department Hours
Mon - Friday 9 - 6
Saturday 9 - 5
Sunday Closed

Dealer # 9759
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Rear dome lamp
Powertrain
  • Four-Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Automatic halogen headlamps
  • Pwr front windows w/1-touch up/down
  • 12V aux pwr outlet
  • Instrumentation w/tachometer
Safety
  • Full-Size Spare Tire
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Dual note horn
  • Front seat belt height adjusters
  • Front seat side-impact airbags
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
  • 17" steel spare wheel
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire carrier winch
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (6) SPEAKERS
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Trim
  • Base Door Trim Panel
  • Bright grille
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
Security
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Additional Features
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Black door handles
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Black vinyl floor covering
  • Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
  • Floor tunnel insulation
  • 7-Pin Wiring Harness
  • MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
  • Black instrument panel bezel
  • Locking Tailgate
  • Front Bumper Sight Shields
  • HD engine cooling
  • HD transmission oil cooler
  • HD front axle
  • Tip start electronic starting feature
  • Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
  • Dual assist handles
  • Rear under seat storage compartment
  • 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Front wheel spats
  • Rear wheel spats
  • Folding rear bench seat
  • Gray upper front fascia
  • Gray front bumper
  • Dark gray rear bumper w/step pads
  • 700-amp maintenance-free battery
  • HD front shock absorbers
  • HD rear shock absorbers
  • Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
  • Audio jack input
  • Media centre 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 player
  • 6' 4" cargo box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Formo Motors

Formo Motors

1550 Main St E, Swan River, MB R0L 1Z0

