2012 Honda Civic

- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- 1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
- Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
- Safety
- Brake Assist
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
- Side-impact door beams
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
- Child-proof rear door locks
- Front & rear side curtain airbags
- 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
- Convenience
- Front Cup Holders
- Front & Rear Floor Mats
- Remote fuel filler door release
- Remote trunk release w/lock
- Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
- Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights
- Comfort
- Cargo Area Light
- Air conditioning w/air filtration system
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
- Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
- Seating
- Security
- Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
- Exterior
- P195/65HR15 all-season tires
- Suspension
- Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Additional Features
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Driver footrest
- Front map lights
- Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
- Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
- Tilt & telescopic steering column
- Maintenance Minder system
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- 2-speed intermittent windshield wipers
- Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
- Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
- 15" steel wheels w/full covers
- Headlights-on reminder
- (1) 12V pwr outlet
- Front & rear door pocket storage bins
- 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: adjustable rear head restraints
- ECO Assist System
- Aluminum-alloy engine block
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
- Motion-assisted electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
- Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage
- Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down, driver illuminated controls
- 2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button
- Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control
- Cloth reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment, adjustable head restraints
- Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, customizeable sett...
