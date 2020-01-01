Menu
2012 Honda Civic

Sdn LX

2012 Honda Civic

Sdn LX

Location

Formo Motors

1550 Main St E, Swan River, MB R0L 1Z0

204-734-4577

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,123KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4401108
  • Stock #: U3310B
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F49CH120374
Exterior Colour
Alabaster Silver Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Grey (GR)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Competitive Financing available in our finance department: Call us today!

Formo Motors Ltd is a Family owned and operated Ford Store, operating for over 50 years, in the Beautiful Swan River Valley.
We are conveniently located on the Manitoba/Saskatchewan Border nestled between the Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Porcupine Provincial Forest.
We pride ourselves on courteous, professional customer service from the beginning to the end.
Competitive Financing available in our Finance Department
Stop to talk to one of our helpful Ford Team Members or call us at 204-734-4577

All Pre-Owned units include:
- CarPROOF History Report (attached)
- Manitoba Safety
- Road Hazard Tire Warranty (In-house valid only at Formo Motors Ltd.)

- Saskatchewan Safety can be arranged.
- Saskatchewan tax for Sask residents

Sales Department Hours
Mon - Friday 9 - 6
Saturday 9 - 5
Sunday Closed

Dealer # 9759
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
  • Side-impact door beams
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
  • Child-proof rear door locks
  • Front & rear side curtain airbags
  • 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Convenience
  • Front Cup Holders
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Remote fuel filler door release
  • Remote trunk release w/lock
  • Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
  • Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
  • Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Exterior
  • P195/65HR15 all-season tires
Suspension
  • Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated glass antenna
Additional Features
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Driver footrest
  • Front map lights
  • Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
  • Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
  • Tilt & telescopic steering column
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • 2-speed intermittent windshield wipers
  • Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
  • Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
  • 15" steel wheels w/full covers
  • Headlights-on reminder
  • (1) 12V pwr outlet
  • Front & rear door pocket storage bins
  • 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: adjustable rear head restraints
  • ECO Assist System
  • Aluminum-alloy engine block
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
  • Motion-assisted electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
  • Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down, driver illuminated controls
  • 2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button
  • Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control
  • Cloth reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment, adjustable head restraints
  • Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, customizeable sett...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

