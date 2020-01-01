2012 Honda Civic

Competitive Financing available in our finance department: Call us today!



Formo Motors Ltd is a Family owned and operated Ford Store, operating for over 50 years, in the Beautiful Swan River Valley.

We are conveniently located on the Manitoba/Saskatchewan Border nestled between the Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

We pride ourselves on courteous, professional customer service from the beginning to the end.

Competitive Financing available in our Finance Department

Stop to talk to one of our helpful Ford Team Members or call us at 204-734-4577



All Pre-Owned units include:

- CarPROOF History Report (attached)

- Manitoba Safety

- Road Hazard Tire Warranty (In-house valid only at Formo Motors Ltd.)



- Saskatchewan Safety can be arranged.

- Saskatchewan tax for Sask residents



Sales Department Hours

Mon - Friday 9 - 6

Saturday 9 - 5

Sunday Closed



Dealer # 9759

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine

Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Safety Brake Assist

Emergency Trunk Release

Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes

Side-impact door beams

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)

Child-proof rear door locks

Front & rear side curtain airbags

3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners Convenience Front Cup Holders

Front & Rear Floor Mats

Remote fuel filler door release

Remote trunk release w/lock

Compact spare tire w/steel wheel

Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights Comfort Cargo Area Light

Air conditioning w/air filtration system Trim Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors

Body-coloured front & rear bumpers Seating Rear seat heater ducts Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Exterior P195/65HR15 all-season tires Suspension Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension

Multi-link rear suspension Media / Nav / Comm Integrated glass antenna

Additional Features Rear window defroster w/timer

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Driver footrest

Front map lights

Drive-by-Wire Throttle System

Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)

Tilt & telescopic steering column

Maintenance Minder system

Dual Vanity Mirrors

2-speed intermittent windshield wipers

Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control

Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system

15" steel wheels w/full covers

Headlights-on reminder

(1) 12V pwr outlet

Front & rear door pocket storage bins

60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: adjustable rear head restraints

ECO Assist System

Aluminum-alloy engine block

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink

Motion-assisted electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)

Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage

Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down, driver illuminated controls

2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button

Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags

5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control

Cloth reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment, adjustable head restraints

Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, customizeable sett...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.