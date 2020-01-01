2013 Acura RDX

Competitive Financing available in our finance department: Call us today!
Formo Motors Ltd is a Family owned and operated Ford Store, operating for over 50 years, in the Beautiful Swan River Valley.
We are conveniently located on the Manitoba/Saskatchewan Border nestled between the Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Porcupine Provincial Forest.
We pride ourselves on courteous, professional customer service from the beginning to the end.
Competitive Financing available in our Finance Department
Stop to talk to one of our helpful Ford Team Members or call us at 204-734-4577
All Pre-Owned units include:
- CarPROOF History Report (attached)
- Manitoba Safety
- Road Hazard Tire Warranty (In-house valid only at Formo Motors Ltd.)
- Saskatchewan Safety can be arranged.
- Saskatchewan tax for Sask residents
Sales Department Hours
Mon - Friday 9 - 6
Saturday 9 - 5
Sunday Closed
Dealer # 9759
- Safety
-
- Fog Lights
- Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
- 3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners
- Child-proof rear door locks
- Front/rear side curtain airbags
- Exterior
-
- Convenience
-
- Front Cup Holders
- Exterior temperature indicator
- Front/rear floor mats
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Remote fuel filler door release
- Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
- Windows
-
- Seating
-
- Trim
-
- Power Options
-
- Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
- (2) 12V pwr outlets
- Suspension
-
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
- Powertrain
-
- Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
- Comfort
-
- Dual-zone automatic climate control system w/air filtration
- Additional Features
-
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- 18" Alloy Wheels
- Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
- Front & rear splash guards
- 4-way pwr passenger seat
- Automatic Transmission Cooler
- Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
- Maintenance Minder system
- Hill start assist
- Illuminated glove box
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Rear centre armrest w/cupholder
- Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
- P235/60R18 all-season tires
- PWR TAILGATE
- Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
- Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
- Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
- Chip-resistant lower body panels
- Front side airbags w/occupant position detection system
- Lockable briefcase storage in centre armrest console
- HomeLink universal remote
- Hard cargo cover lid
- Digital odometer w/trip meter & fuel mileage indicator
- High intensity discharge automatic headlights
- Flip open door pockets
- Rear door pockets
- Motion-adaptive electric pwr rack & pinion steering
- Trailing arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
- Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: driver side expanded view, integrated turn indicators
- 5" Colour information display
- 60/40 split easy fold rear seat w/pull handles, armrest
- 8-way pwr driver seat -inc: lumbar support, 2-position memory
- Lighting -inc: map lights, ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights
- One-touch turn signals
- Tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio controls, cruise controls
- 3.5L V6 VTEC engine -inc: Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
- 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Sequential SportShift, paddle-shifters, grade logic control
- All-wheel drive w/intelligent control
- Amplitude reactive damper
- 4-wheel anti-lock brakes system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD), brake assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.