2013 Acura RDX

Formo Motors Ltd is a Family owned and operated Ford Store, operating for over 50 years, in the Beautiful Swan River Valley.

We are conveniently located on the Manitoba/Saskatchewan Border nestled between the Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

We pride ourselves on courteous, professional customer service from the beginning to the end.

All Pre-Owned units include:

- CarPROOF History Report (attached)

- Manitoba Safety

- Road Hazard Tire Warranty (In-house valid only at Formo Motors Ltd.)



- Saskatchewan Safety can be arranged.

- Saskatchewan tax for Sask residents



Sales Department Hours

Mon - Friday 9 - 6

Saturday 9 - 5

Sunday Closed



Dealer # 9759

Safety Fog Lights

Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)

3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners

Child-proof rear door locks

Front/rear side curtain airbags Exterior Tinted Glass Convenience Front Cup Holders

Exterior temperature indicator

Front/rear floor mats

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Remote fuel filler door release

Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Rear seat heater ducts Trim Body-coloured bumpers Power Options Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down

(2) 12V pwr outlets Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Comfort Dual-zone automatic climate control system w/air filtration

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

18" Alloy Wheels

Drive-by-Wire Throttle System

Front & rear splash guards

4-way pwr passenger seat

Automatic Transmission Cooler

Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature

Maintenance Minder system

Hill start assist

Illuminated glove box

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Rear centre armrest w/cupholder

Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes

P235/60R18 all-season tires

PWR TAILGATE

Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control

Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators

Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags

Chip-resistant lower body panels

Front side airbags w/occupant position detection system

Lockable briefcase storage in centre armrest console

HomeLink universal remote

Hard cargo cover lid

Digital odometer w/trip meter & fuel mileage indicator

High intensity discharge automatic headlights

Flip open door pockets

Rear door pockets

Motion-adaptive electric pwr rack & pinion steering

Trailing arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/stabilizer bar

Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: driver side expanded view, integrated turn indicators

5" Colour information display

60/40 split easy fold rear seat w/pull handles, armrest

8-way pwr driver seat -inc: lumbar support, 2-position memory

Lighting -inc: map lights, ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights

One-touch turn signals

Tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio controls, cruise controls

3.5L V6 VTEC engine -inc: Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)

6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Sequential SportShift, paddle-shifters, grade logic control

All-wheel drive w/intelligent control

Amplitude reactive damper

4-wheel anti-lock brakes system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD), brake assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.