2013 Ford Explorer

- Convenience
- remote start
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Mini spare tire
- Safety
- Hill Descent Control
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system on rear outboard seats
- Powertrain
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Front fog lamps
- Silver roof rack w/black end caps
- Comfort
- Electrochromic rearview mirror
- Illuminated Entry
- Ambient Lighting
- Dual-zone automatic temp control -inc: air filtration system
- Windows
- Rear Window Defroster
- Laminated front door glass
- Acoustic laminated windshield glass
- Suspension
- 4-wheel independent suspension
- Security
- SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
- Trim
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Power Options
- Pwr windows -inc: front 1-touch up/down
- Additional Features
- Cargo Net
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Battery Saver
- Trailer Sway Control
- Coat hooks
- Dual chrome exhaust tips
- Body-colour spoiler
- Illuminated glove box
- Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
- 4-wheel pwr disc brakes
- SOS post crash alert system
- LED taillamps
- Anti-theft perimeter alarm
- Dual colour-keyed sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
- Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
- Cargo hooks
- Black wheel lip mouldings
- Adjustable pedals w/memory
- Automatic HID headlamps
- Black lower bodyside cladding w/chrome accent
- 2 speed rear window wiper
- Grab handles for outboard passenger seats
- 2nd & 3rd row dome & reading lamps
- Dual front-seat side airbags
- Front/rear scuff plates w/bright inserts
- Olive ash dark brown woodgrain appliques
- 2nd & 3rd row privacy glass
- Compass & outside temp
- Leather shift knob w/chrome insert
- Driver/front passenger seatback map pockets
- Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: seat weight & position sensors
- P255/50HR20 all-season BSW tires
- Fixed glass pwr liftgate w/chrome applique
- Meteorite black upper & high gloss black lower centre-stack
- 200-amp alternator
- 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine
- Electric pwr assist steering
- Floor console -inc: armrest, storage bin
- Overhead console -inc: dome/map lights, sunglass holder
- Safety Canopy system for 1st, 2nd & 3rd row
- 1-touch integrated start
- 3.65 axle ratio w/non-limited slip differential
- 58-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
- Front passenger knee airbag
- HD front/rear brake calipers
- Hill hold w/start assist
- Intelligent 4-wheel drive w/Terrain Management System
- Rear recovery hooks
- 1st & 2nd row outboard position height adjustable safety belts -inc: pretensioners, energy management system, Belt-Minder
- Body-colour heated PowerFold pwr mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, security approach lamps, LED signal indicators, memory
