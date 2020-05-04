Menu
2013 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2013 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Formo Motors

1550 Main St E, Swan River, MB R0L 1Z0

204-734-4577

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,400KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4977675
  • Stock #: U3486A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F85DGC64738
Exterior Colour
Ruby Red Metallic Tinted (Red)
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black (BW)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Click the link below for more information:
https://www.formomotors.com/pre-owned/ford/explorer/2013-red-limited-18338244.html

Competitive Financing available in our finance department: Call us today!

Formo Motors Ltd is a Family owned and operated Ford Store, operating for over 50 years, in the Beautiful Swan River Valley.
We are conveniently located on the Manitoba/Saskatchewan Border nestled between the Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Porcupine Provincial Forest.
We pride ourselves on courteous, professional customer service from the beginning to the end.
Competitive Financing available in our Finance Department
Stop to talk to one of our helpful Ford Team Members or call us at 204-734-4577

All Pre-Owned units include:
- CarPROOF History Report (attached)
- Manitoba Safety
- Road Hazard Tire Warranty (In-house valid only at Formo Motors Ltd.)

- Saskatchewan Safety can be arranged.
- Saskatchewan tax for Sask residents

Sales Department Hours:
Monday - Friday 9 - 5
Saturday & Sunday - Closed

Dealer # 9759

Convenience
  • remote start
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mini spare tire
Safety
  • Hill Descent Control
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system on rear outboard seats
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lamps
  • Silver roof rack w/black end caps
Comfort
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Dual-zone automatic temp control -inc: air filtration system
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Laminated front door glass
  • Acoustic laminated windshield glass
Suspension
  • 4-wheel independent suspension
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Trim
  • Body-colour grille
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Roof mounted antenna
Power Options
  • Pwr windows -inc: front 1-touch up/down
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Battery Saver
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • Coat hooks
  • Dual chrome exhaust tips
  • Body-colour spoiler
  • Illuminated glove box
  • Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
  • 4-wheel pwr disc brakes
  • SOS post crash alert system
  • LED taillamps
  • Anti-theft perimeter alarm
  • Dual colour-keyed sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
  • Cargo hooks
  • Black wheel lip mouldings
  • Adjustable pedals w/memory
  • Automatic HID headlamps
  • Black lower bodyside cladding w/chrome accent
  • 2 speed rear window wiper
  • Grab handles for outboard passenger seats
  • 2nd & 3rd row dome & reading lamps
  • Dual front-seat side airbags
  • Front/rear scuff plates w/bright inserts
  • Olive ash dark brown woodgrain appliques
  • 2nd & 3rd row privacy glass
  • Compass & outside temp
  • Leather shift knob w/chrome insert
  • Driver/front passenger seatback map pockets
  • Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: seat weight & position sensors
  • P255/50HR20 all-season BSW tires
  • Fixed glass pwr liftgate w/chrome applique
  • Meteorite black upper & high gloss black lower centre-stack
  • 200-amp alternator
  • 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine
  • Electric pwr assist steering
  • Floor console -inc: armrest, storage bin
  • Overhead console -inc: dome/map lights, sunglass holder
  • Safety Canopy system for 1st, 2nd & 3rd row
  • 1-touch integrated start
  • 3.65 axle ratio w/non-limited slip differential
  • 58-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
  • Front passenger knee airbag
  • HD front/rear brake calipers
  • Hill hold w/start assist
  • Intelligent 4-wheel drive w/Terrain Management System
  • Rear recovery hooks
  • 1st & 2nd row outboard position height adjustable safety belts -inc: pretensioners, energy management system, Belt-Minder
  • Body-colour heated PowerFold pwr mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, security approach lamps, LED signal indicators, memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Formo Motors

Formo Motors

1550 Main St E, Swan River, MB R0L 1Z0

204-734-4577

