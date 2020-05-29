+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Audio Package!
The Ford Explorer continues to be one of the best values in Canada for a mid-size SUV. This 2016 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Swan River.
This 2016 Ford Explorer is an attractive and roomy crossover SUV with plenty of options, a powerful engine, and a comfortable ride all around. It has the passenger-carrying capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong towing and off-road capabilities. This Explorer is more powerful, safer, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 100,002 kms. It's white in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. The Limited trim starts pushing the Explorer into luxury territory. It comes with the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, navigation, and Sony premium audio. You also get leather seats which are climate controlled in the front, power folding third-row seats, a foot-activated hands-free power liftgate, 20-inch premium wheels, a 110V power outlet, front and rear cameras, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Audio Package, Sync, Siriusxm.
