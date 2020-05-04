- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- 6 Speakers
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Laminated Glass
- Systems Monitor
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- KEYPAD
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 3.51 Axle Ratio
- GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)
- SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 61.7 L Fuel Tank
- Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost GTDI Sigma -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology
- Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Streaming Audio
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat
- ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST GTDI SIGMA
