2008 Ford F-650

208,000 MI

Details Features

$42,000

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-650

PASSENGER BUS

2008 Ford F-650

PASSENGER BUS

Location

Metcalfe's Garage

MB-2, Treherne, MB R0G 2V0

1-800-355-1655

Logo_NoBadges

$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
208,000MI
Good Condition
VIN 3FRNF65B18V568989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Bus
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 33
  • Mileage 208,000 MI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Metcalfe's Garage

Metcalfe's Garage

MB-2, Treherne, MB R0G 2V0

2008 Ford F-650