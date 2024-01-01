$42,000+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-650
PASSENGER BUS
Location
Metcalfe's Garage
MB-2, Treherne, MB R0G 2V0
1-800-355-1655
Used
208,000MI
Good Condition
VIN 3FRNF65B18V568989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Bus
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 33
- Mileage 208,000 MI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
