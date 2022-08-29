Menu
2010 Ford Edge

0 KM

Details Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Metcalfe's Garage

204-723-2175

Location

Metcalfe's Garage

MB-2, Treherne, MB R0G 2V0

204-723-2175

Used
  • Listing ID: 9303307
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC8ABB48936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Metcalfe's Garage

Metcalfe's Garage

MB-2, Treherne, MB R0G 2V0

204-723-2175

