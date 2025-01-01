$19,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Metcalfe's Garage
MB-2, Treherne, MB R0G 2V0
1-800-355-1655
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF3DKE73381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Metcalfe's Garage
2016 Dodge Dart SE 215,876 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson PREFERRED AWD W/TREND PACKAGE 33,500 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey EX 142,363 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Email Metcalfe's Garage
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Metcalfe's Garage
MB-2, Treherne, MB R0G 2V0
Call Dealer
1-800-355-XXXX(click to show)
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Metcalfe's Garage
1-800-355-1655
2013 Ford F-150