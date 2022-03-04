Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Features

$48,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

Metcalfe's Garage

204-723-2175

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Metcalfe's Garage

MB-2, Treherne, MB R0G 2V0

204-723-2175

Contact Seller

$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8590940
  • Stock #: Consignment Sale
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E59KKE19468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Metcalfe's Garage

2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 0 KM
$48,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 SUPE...
 154,372 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL
 77,006 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic

Email Metcalfe's Garage

Metcalfe's Garage

Metcalfe's Garage

MB-2, Treherne, MB R0G 2V0

Call Dealer

204-723-XXXX

(click to show)

204-723-2175

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory