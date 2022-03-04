Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid

58,680 KM

Details Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Metcalfe's Garage

204-723-2175

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid

2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid

Titanium

Location

Metcalfe's Garage

MB-2, Treherne, MB R0G 2V0

204-723-2175

Contact Seller

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

58,680KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8513114
  • Stock #: 243998
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU3KR243998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 243998
  • Mileage 58,680 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Metcalfe's Garage

2019 Ford Fusion Hyb...
 58,680 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 76,262 KM
$51,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 SUPE...
 138,857 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic

Email Metcalfe's Garage

Metcalfe's Garage

Metcalfe's Garage

MB-2, Treherne, MB R0G 2V0

Call Dealer

204-723-XXXX

(click to show)

204-723-2175

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory