$33,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
Metcalfe's Garage
204-723-2175
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
Titanium
Location
Metcalfe's Garage
MB-2, Treherne, MB R0G 2V0
204-723-2175
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
58,680KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8513114
- Stock #: 243998
- VIN: 3FA6P0RU3KR243998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 243998
- Mileage 58,680 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seatbelt Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Metcalfe's Garage
Metcalfe's Garage
MB-2, Treherne, MB R0G 2V0