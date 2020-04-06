Menu
1997 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

1997 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

Location

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 236,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4874721
  • Stock #: 47347
  • VIN: 1GCEC14W1VZ192033
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Notice to all of our valued customers. Due to COVID-19 we have had to reduce our operating hours but are still open for all of your parts, service and sales needs! We are open from Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday from 10am-3pm for sales only. We are taking extra precautionary measures to protect all of our staff and customers. Pick up and delivery to your door is also available!

New Arrival! This 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.

This pickup has 236,000 kms. It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 4.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
