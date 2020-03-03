Menu
2009 Dodge Avenger

SXT

2009 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Location

Virden Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

300 Frontage Rd, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3396

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,720KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4748601
  • Stock #: 6291A
  • VIN: 1B3LC46BX9N555642
Exterior Colour
Granet
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Doors
4-door

New Arrival! This 2009 Dodge Avenger is fresh on our lot in Virden. This sedan has 142,720 kms. It's granet in colour. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.virdenchrysler.ca/financing/application.htm Check out our brand new dealership at 300 Frontage Road in Virden, Manitoba. Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden. o~o

