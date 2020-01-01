OnStar, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control!



On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $12995. We've marked it down to $8732. You save $4263. Proven strong a million times over, the iconic Silverado 1500 is your best choice for work or play. This 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today in Virden & Birtle.



The full-size pickup truck market is one of the most competitive fields in the automotive world. Despite fierce competition, the 2011 Chevy Silverado 1500 is a standout winner. With bold, yet refined styling inside and out, a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain, and the capability you'd expect from Chevy, the Silverado is a home run. Whether you're hauling lumber, towing a boat, or if your precious cargo is your family, the Silverado delivers. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 246926 kms. It's victory red in colour. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 315HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.





If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here







Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o

Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Safety Onstar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.