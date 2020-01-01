Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

  1. 4413057
  2. 4413057
  3. 4413057
  4. 4413057
  5. 4413057
Contact Seller

$8,732

+ taxes & licensing

  • 246,926KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4413057
  • Stock #: 40032U
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE39BG191164
Exterior Colour
Red
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
OnStar, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control!

On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $12995. We've marked it down to $8732. You save $4263. Proven strong a million times over, the iconic Silverado 1500 is your best choice for work or play. This 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today in Virden & Birtle.

The full-size pickup truck market is one of the most competitive fields in the automotive world. Despite fierce competition, the 2011 Chevy Silverado 1500 is a standout winner. With bold, yet refined styling inside and out, a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain, and the capability you'd expect from Chevy, the Silverado is a home run. Whether you're hauling lumber, towing a boat, or if your precious cargo is your family, the Silverado delivers. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 246926 kms. It's victory red in colour. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 315HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.


If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here



Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Safety
  • Onstar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 127,859 KM
$36,121 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 113,616 KM
$31,132 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 69,815 KM
$24,531 + tax & lic
Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-748-XXXX

(click to show)

204-748-3811

Send A Message