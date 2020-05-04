1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0
204-748-3811
+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
Notice to all of our valued customers. Due to COVID-19 we have had to reduce our operating hours but are still open for all of your parts, service and sales needs! We are open from Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and 9am-4pm on Saturday. We are taking extra precautionary measures to protect all of our staff and customers. Pick up and delivery to your door is also available!
On Sale! Save $1004 on this one, we've marked it down from $7995. Though the Fiesta might be small, it is still mighty fierce. -Car and Driver This 2011 Ford Fiesta is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.
Ford has changed what it means to be a subcompact car with the Fiesta. Cars this size used to be penalty boxes that nobody wanted to drive. This Fiesta is a different story. Fun to drive, small car efficiency, and impressive tech all in a great looking car. The Ford Fiesta is a game changer. This hatchback has 138,001 kms. It's white in colour. It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $74.80 with $0 down for 66 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $728 / Administration Fee and Security included / Tracking Fee included / Dealer Permit #2867 / Total cost of borrowing $2051 ). See dealer for details.
If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0