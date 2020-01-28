Menu
2012 Buick Enclave

2012 Buick Enclave

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 247,194KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4593537
  • Stock #: 35117U
  • VIN: 5GAKVCED3CJ178931
Black
Gasoline
All Wheel Drive
Automatic
4-cylinder
With luxurious appointments and features, the Enclave is Buicks upscale family hauler with refinement that rivals more expensive vehicles. -Car and Driver This 2012 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.

The 2012 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 247,194 kms. It's carbon black metallic in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle.

