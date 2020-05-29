+ taxes & licensing
1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!
We are now open Monday to Friday 8am-5pm in Service/Parts and 8:30-5:30pm in Sales and 9am-3pm on Saturday. We are taking extra precautionary measures to protect all of our staff and customers. Pick up and delivery to your door is also available!
With its unique exterior characteristics and luxurious cabin amenities, the Cadillac SRX is an attractive mid-size luxury crossover. This 2013 Cadillac SRX is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.
With greater utility than a sedan and more agility than a full-size SUV, the SRX is the sweet spot in Cadillac's outstanding lineup. This mid-size luxury crossover is a standout in an otherwise dull segment. Its chiseled styling is complimented by a daring, high-tech interior with room to seat five and plenty of cargo space to boot. The Cadillac SRX leads the way in utilitarian refinement. This low mileage SUV has just 67,000 kms. It's silver coast metallic in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.
