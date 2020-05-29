Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

204-748-3811

Contact Seller
2013 Cadillac SRX

2013 Cadillac SRX

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Cadillac SRX

Luxury

Location

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5177123
  • Stock #: 47711U
  • VIN: 3GYFNGE30DS645182
Exterior Colour
Silver
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!

We are now open Monday to Friday 8am-5pm in Service/Parts and 8:30-5:30pm in Sales and 9am-3pm on Saturday. We are taking extra precautionary measures to protect all of our staff and customers. Pick up and delivery to your door is also available!

With its unique exterior characteristics and luxurious cabin amenities, the Cadillac SRX is an attractive mid-size luxury crossover. This 2013 Cadillac SRX is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.

With greater utility than a sedan and more agility than a full-size SUV, the SRX is the sweet spot in Cadillac's outstanding lineup. This mid-size luxury crossover is a standout in an otherwise dull segment. Its chiseled styling is complimented by a daring, high-tech interior with room to seat five and plenty of cargo space to boot. The Cadillac SRX leads the way in utilitarian refinement. This low mileage SUV has just 67,000 kms. It's silver coast metallic in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.


If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here



Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Convenience
  • remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

2015 Ford F-150
 84,266 KM
$26,991 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Expedition...
 154,243 KM
$19,991 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac XT5 Pr...
 91,099 KM
$29,591 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

Call Dealer

204-748-XXXX

(click to show)

204-748-3811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory