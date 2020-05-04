1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0
204-748-3811
+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!
Notice to all of our valued customers. Due to COVID-19 we have had to reduce our operating hours but are still open for all of your parts, service and sales needs! We are open from Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and 9am-4pm on Saturday. We are taking extra precautionary measures to protect all of our staff and customers. Pick up and delivery to your door is also available!
The 2013 Chevrolet Traverse rides on a car-like unibody construction giving more agile handling dynamics than a traditional SUV with just as much utility. This 2013 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.
The 2013 Chevrolet Traverse is a crossover built to replace the minivan in your driveway. Offering the roominess of a traditional SUV but car-like handling and better fuel economy, there's a lot to like about the Traverse. A fold-flat third row of seats adds a ton of versatility to this stylish crossover. This SUV has 197,425 kms. It's crystal red metallic in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package.
If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0