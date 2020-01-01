Menu
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

$21,995

  • 166,470KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4498578
  • Stock #: 46000U
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF0DFD50209
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $22995. We've marked it down to $21995. You save $1000. A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2013 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Virden & Birtle.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 166470 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF0DFD50209.



If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here



Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

