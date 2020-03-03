1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0
204-748-3811
+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Assist, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Touch Screen
With lots of standard features and a relatively affordable price, the Buick Regal offers decent value for shoppers seeking an entry-level luxury sedan. -Edmunds This 2014 Buick Regal is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.
The Buick Regal is a great choice for those looking for an affordable yet well-appointed mid-size luxury sedan. With sophisticated styling and an agile suspension, the Regal proves that it's competitive with European rivals. On top of an engaging driving experience, it's packed with premium features and craftsmanship. The design and materials are all high quality and are sure to impress. For an entry-level luxury sedan, the value of the Buick Regal is unbeatable. This sedan has 188,714 kms. It's black onyx in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0