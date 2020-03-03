Menu
2014 Buick Regal

Turbo Premium I

2014 Buick Regal

Turbo Premium I

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 188,714KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4778604
  • Stock #: 14584
  • VIN: 2G4GP5EX5E9292394
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Assist, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Touch Screen

With lots of standard features and a relatively affordable price, the Buick Regal offers decent value for shoppers seeking an entry-level luxury sedan. -Edmunds This 2014 Buick Regal is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.

The Buick Regal is a great choice for those looking for an affordable yet well-appointed mid-size luxury sedan. With sophisticated styling and an agile suspension, the Regal proves that it's competitive with European rivals. On top of an engaging driving experience, it's packed with premium features and craftsmanship. The design and materials are all high quality and are sure to impress. For an entry-level luxury sedan, the value of the Buick Regal is unbeatable. This sedan has 188,714 kms. It's black onyx in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here



Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

