Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4445502
  • Stock #: 46854U
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB9E7262382
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Bluetooth, OnStar, SiriusXM!

Style, reliability, and value all come standard on the Chevy Cruze. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.

The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 97000 kms. It's black granite metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Siriusxm.


If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here



Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Onstar
Additional Features
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

2010 GMC Acadia SLT1
 216,600 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 cloth
 48,435 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 Laramie
 150,000 KM
$17,991 + tax & lic
Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-748-XXXX

(click to show)

204-748-3811

Send A Message