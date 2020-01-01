Bluetooth, OnStar, SiriusXM!



Style, reliability, and value all come standard on the Chevy Cruze. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.



The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 97000 kms. It's black granite metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Siriusxm.





