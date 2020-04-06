Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,891KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4856736
  • Stock #: 47325
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB2E7425700
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Bluetooth, OnStar, SiriusXM!

Notice to all of our valued customers. Due to COVID-19 we have had to reduce our operating hours but are still open for all of your parts, service and sales needs! We are open from Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday from 10am-3pm for sales only. We are taking extra precautionary measures to protect all of our staff and customers. Pick up and delivery to your door is also available!

Get inspired to tackle your daily drive when you get behind the wheel of our incredible 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.

The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 79,891 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Siriusxm.


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Onstar
Additional Features
  • SiriusXM

