2014 Ford Edge

SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2014 Ford Edge

SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Virden Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

300 Frontage Rd, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3396

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

  163,671KM
  Used
  Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4865190
  Stock #: 5532A
  VIN: 2FMDK4JC2EBB80157
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Doors
4-door

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control! With flexible versatility, a comfortable interior, and reassuring safety features, the Ford Edge has a lot to offer. This 2014 Ford Edge is for sale today in Virden. Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 163,671 kms. It's /black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4JC2EBB80157 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.virdenchrysler.ca/financing/application.htm Check out our brand new dealership at 300 Frontage Road in Virden, Manitoba. Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden. o~o

Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
  • Sync
  • SiriusXM

Virden Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Virden Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

300 Frontage Rd, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

