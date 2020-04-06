300 Frontage Rd, Virden, MB R0M 2C0
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control! With flexible versatility, a comfortable interior, and reassuring safety features, the Ford Edge has a lot to offer. This 2014 Ford Edge is for sale today in Virden. Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 163,671 kms. It's /black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4JC2EBB80157 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.virdenchrysler.ca/financing/application.htm Check out our brand new dealership at 300 Frontage Road in Virden, Manitoba. Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden. o~o
