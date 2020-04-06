1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0
8 inch Touch Screen, Intellilink, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, LED Box Lighting!
Notice to all of our valued customers. Due to COVID-19 we have had to reduce our operating hours but are still open for all of your parts, service and sales needs! We are open from Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday from 10am-3pm for sales only. We are taking extra precautionary measures to protect all of our staff and customers. Pick up and delivery to your door is also available!
Add a touch of class to your pickup truck with the upscale GMC Sierra 1500. This 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.
The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 178,000 kms. It's summit white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 8 Inch Touch Screen, Intellilink, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Led Box Lighting, Rear View Camera, Z71 Off-road Package.
