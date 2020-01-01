Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited - $134 B/W

Location

Virden Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

300 Frontage Rd, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3396

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,554KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4455561
  • Stock #: 6484B
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA4EG188725
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. This 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Virden. Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 138554 kms. It's gray in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 264HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.virdenchrysler.ca/financing/application.htm Check out our brand new dealership at 300 Frontage Road in Virden, Manitoba. Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden. o~o

