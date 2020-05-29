Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

204-748-3811

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 269,110KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5134751
  • Stock #: 32089
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT8ES162019
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!

We are now open Monday to Friday 8am-5pm in Service/Parts and 8:30-5:30pm in Sales and 9am-3pm on Saturday. We are taking extra precautionary measures to protect all of our staff and customers. Pick up and delivery to your door is also available!

This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2014 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 269,110 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7TT8ES162019.



If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here



Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 160,289 KM
$16,991 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Impal...
 158,467 KM
$12,991 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Impal...
 187,444 KM
$7,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

Call Dealer

204-748-XXXX

(click to show)

204-748-3811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory