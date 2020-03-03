Menu
2015 Cadillac ATS

Sedan

2015 Cadillac ATS

Sedan

Location

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

$18,931

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,001KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4793160
  • Stock #: 47269U
  • VIN: 1G6AG5RX5F0115704
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
On Sale! Save $1064 on this one, we've marked it down from $19995. The Cadillac ATS is an enjoyable entry-level luxury sport sedan that's competitive with more established German rivals. -Edmunds This 2015 Cadillac ATS Sedan is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.

The Cadillac ATS offers all the luxury you expect from a Cadillac in the form of a modern, competent sport sedan. There is no detail overlooked from the high-quality materials adorning the interior to the sleek, stylish features of the exterior. Whether you want a comfortable drive and surprising fuel economy or power and handling that deliver an immersive driving experience, this ATS has the character to fit nearly any driving style. This sedan has 63,001 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $148.25 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $728 / Administration Fee and Security included / Tracking Fee included / Dealer Permit #2867 / Total cost of borrowing $4963 ). See dealer for details.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
