2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,408KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4675905
  • Stock #: 43869U
  • VIN: 1G1PD5SB7F7109644
Exterior Colour
Blue
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM

The Chevy Cruze is more than just an inexpensive compact. It's a fun car that you'll be excited to drive. This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.

The compact 2015 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 150,408 kms. It's blue ray metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

