Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,001KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4712559
  • Stock #: 32076U
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK0F6149515
Exterior Colour
Blue
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera

If you're buying a crossover that performs well on road trips and highway runs, the Equinox gets you a great deal. This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.

The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 141,001 kms. It's blue velvet metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.


If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here



Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

2018 GMC Terrain SLT
 57,853 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 147,344 KM
$24,931 + tax & lic
2011 Buick Lucerne
 171,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-748-XXXX

(click to show)

204-748-3811

Send A Message