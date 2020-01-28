Low Mileage!



The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado continues with a serious face, impressive powertrain options, a comfortable and refined interior, and the right mix of technology. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.



This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 59,452 kms. It's brownstone metallic in colour. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.





