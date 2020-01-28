Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,452KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4593534
  • Stock #: 31154U
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC5FZ183469
Exterior Colour
Brown
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Low Mileage!

The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado continues with a serious face, impressive powertrain options, a comfortable and refined interior, and the right mix of technology. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.

This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 59,452 kms. It's brownstone metallic in colour. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o

