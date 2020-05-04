300 Frontage Rd, Virden, MB R0M 2C0
204-748-3396
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start! The 2015 Chevrolet Traverse checks nearly all of the right boxes for a large crossover SUV and remains a worthy choice for consumers who need three rows of seating and expansive cargo room -Edmunds. This 2015 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Virden. The 2015 Chevrolet Traverse is a larger crossover SUV that has an expansive cabin, a long list of features as well as top-notch crash test scores. With seating for up to eight passengers, there is plenty of room for your sporting gear, team members, or a group of friends for a night out. While the Traverse offers a large cargo area when all of the seats are full, folding the rear seats down gives you the largest cargo capacity in the segment if you need to haul larger items for work or play. This SUV has 123,445 kms. It's /silver in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.virdenchrysler.ca/financing/application.htm Check out our brand new dealership at 300 Frontage Road in Virden, Manitoba. Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden. o~o
